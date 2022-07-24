Day 3: Comic Con Pt 1, Find out the latest here!

We’re on day three of Comic Con, and we’re going to be giving you the latest on what’s coming out of San Diego.

There were a lot of big panels happening today, and we can’t wrap everything up in one story, so this is going to be a rare two-parter. This first story is going to be dealing with the DC Films panel, the House of the Dragon Panel, the Star Trek Universe Panel, and The Sandman Netflix panel.

First up, DC Films started their panel with Shazam: Fury of the Gods. They showed the first trailer for the film that gives us our first look at Lucy Lui and Helen Mirren as our main antagonists, and they revealed the main theme behind this movie was working together as a family. The film is set to hit theaters December 21, 2022.

To end the DC Films panel, they gave us more insight into the Black Adam movie. The entire cast said they’re excited to introduce this character that is more of a shade of gray than an obvious black and white character. Dwayne Johnson, the star of the film, is also excited to have the Justice Society in the film as well. It was later revealed that Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller will be in the film. It’s set to hit theaters October 21, 2022.

We now move on to the House of the Dragon panel. The entire cast was in attendance with the writer of the entire Westeros Universe George R.R. Martin. The entire cast is excited to introduce more of the Targaryen Bloodline and the early years of the kingdom of Westeros. George R.R. Martin later revealed that, though the Game of Thrones novels were more akin to the War of the Roses, this story is similar to that of Anarchy. The show is set to debut on HBO on August 21, 2022.

Now, we move over to the Star Trek Universe. They started by showing a sizzle reel of everything Star Trek related. That was followed by showing a teaser for the final season of Picard. It was also revealed that this final season would act as the final story for the Next Generation characters, with a majority of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast returning. The show is set to debut of Paramount+ in early 2023.

This was followed by Star Trek: Lower Decks. They revealed the first full trailer for the third season, and that there are going to be some familiar faces appearing in the animated show. Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 is set to debut on Paramount+ on August 25, 2022.

The final show talked about during the Star Trek Universe panel was Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The first thing they brought up was a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks with Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome reprising their roles as Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner respectively. It was also revealed that Paul Wesley will be returning to Season 2 as James T. Kirk. Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to debut on Paramount+ in 2023.

The final panel we will be talking about is Netflix’s The Sandman panel. The creator of the character, Neil Gaiman, was in attendance. It was stated by showrunner, Allan Heinberg, that they tried really hard to stay faithful to the source material as possible. The cast also stated how much they loved the characters they’re portraying. Neil Gaiman was also happy that the creators of the show didn’t try to change the source material. They ended the panel by revealing a trailer for the series. The Sandman is set to debut on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

That is the end of part one of Day Three of San Diego Comic Con. For more information coming out of Comic Con, stay tuned at the WBBJ-TV YouTube channel as we give you the information as it comes out.

