Day 3: Comic Con, Pt 2, All things Marvel!

We’re back for part two of day three Comic Con coverage, and we have to say that everything that came out did not disappoint.

This part is going to be dedicated solely to the Marvel Studios panel, and it’s a good thing this was separated because Marvel did not hold back on its announcements.

It started with a quick sizzle reel of what has happened so far in the MCU, and then Kevin Feige comes out and starts with the announcements. He announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the end of Phase 4 of the MCU, basically confirming that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first film in Phase 5 of the MCU.

With the focus now on Phase 5 of the MCU, it’s time to talk about what’s new coming down the pipeline. Kevin Feige announced that Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, will be coming out on November 3, 2023, Captain America: New World Order, starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America, will be coming out on May 3, 2024, and Thunderbolts will be coming out on July 26, 2024 to be the final film of Phase 5. However, Kevin Feige also announced a new MCU Disney+ series, and that will be Daredevil: Born Again which will be an 18 episode series which will have Charlie Cox returning as the titular character.

That’s when we move over to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Tatiana Maslany spoke about how Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk, doesn’t want to be a superhero. It was later confirmed that it will be Marvel’s first half-hour comedy. At the end of the discussion, they debuted a new trailer for the series, and it is set to debut on Disney+ on August 12, 2022.

Next, they had a quick moment of talking about Secret Invasion with Colbie Smolders. She mentioned that this will be where the MCU goes into a darker direction, and that Don Cheadle will also be in the series. Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Next up, we got information about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It was revealed that we’re going to be spending a lot of time in the Quantum Realm, and the audience in attendance got a special first look of what will be happening in the movie. The audience got a reveal of Bill Murray and a tease of the popular Marvel character MODOK. Jonathon Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror, revealed that he’ll be conquering throughout the movie and stated he’s the reason that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is starting off Phase 5. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be hitting theaters February 17, 2023.

The next film they spoke about was Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. They showed the audience a quick trailer that showed Gamora leading the Ravagers, a quick shot of Adam Warlock, a very beefed up Groot, and a baby Rocket. This film will also be about the origin of Rocket and why he’s the saddest creature in the universe. It was also revealed that Maria Bakalova will be playing the voice of Cosmo the Dog. Also, actor Chukwudi Iwuji walked out, in full costume, as his character, the villainous High Evolutionary. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is set to hit theaters May 5, 2023.

So, after talking about those movies, Kevin Feige decided to introduce Phase 6 of the MCU. He revealed that the Fantastic Four will be the start of Phase 6 and will be released on November 8, 2024. He also revealed the two movies that will be ending Phase 6… Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The Kang Dynasty will be released on May 2, 2025 and Secret Wars will be released on November 7, 2025. And Kevin Feige also revealed that this saga is known as… The Multiverse Saga.

The final thing on the panel was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It starts with director Ryan Coogler speaking, emotionally, about Chadwick Boseman and his influence on this film. After they brought out the entire cast, they revealed the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and we got our first looks at Riri Williams and Namor the Submariner. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to come to theaters on November 11, 2022.

And that was everything that came out of the Marvel Studios panel.

