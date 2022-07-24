Jackson company welcomes new face

JACKSON, Tenn. –According to information received from Adelsberger Marketing in Jackson, the company has just announced the hiring of Krista Hale.

Hale will take on the position of Operations Coordinator for the company.

She will be the central point of contact for the company and responsible for keeping the Adelsberger team up to date on and on schedule for all projects.

In a statement from the release, Krista said, “I am excited to join the Adelsberger Marketing team and for the opportunity to help foster and create more efficient business for our team and clients.”

Krista, who is originally from Jackson, has spent the past several years living in Rockford, Illinois. She is a graduate of Lee University and has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management.

Kevin Adelsberger, owner of Adelsberger Marketing, stated “We’re excited to have Krista on board, have her help streamline our processes, and help us stay on schedule,” he continued with, “Krista will keep us on track and help us be more efficient, to better serve the needs of our clients.”

Adelsberger Marketing was founded in 2014. ‘Their mission is to make creative work that grows their clients’ businesses in a culture that values their team and community.’

Adelsberger Marketing is part of the ATA Family of Firms and is located in theCo.

For more information visit the website at www.adelsbergermarketing.com.