Shiloh announces upcoming hiking event

SHILOH, Tenn. – Local national park announces upcoming hiking event.

According to information from Shiloh National Military Park, they will host an interpretive hike of the Shiloh Indian Mounds on Saturday, July 30, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.





Shiloh National Military Park is home to the Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark, one of the most important archaeological sites in the Lower TN Valley.

Saturday’s program will explore many aspects of Native American culture including diet, housing and defense methods. The program will focus on those inhabiting the Shiloh Mound village around 1250 A.D.

The two-hour hike will be along moderate terrain and participants are asked to dress appropriately and also bring water. The event will be held weather permitting.

Those interested in taking part in the hike are asked to register in advance by calling (731) 689-5696.

For more information on Shiloh National Military Park, visit www.nps.gov/shil.