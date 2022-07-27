Humboldt Police: 1 killed, another injured earlier this week

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have confirmed that one man was killed and another injured earlier this week.

The Humboldt Police Department says its officers were sent to 4700 Main Street a little past 1:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25 due to a call about a vehicle being shot at and in a ditch.

Officers say that when they arrived they found two men injured. One victim, 44-year-old Alfrantuan Jones, of Humboldt, was sent to the hospital but later died from gunshot wounds, the police department says.

Another 35-year-old victim was injured during the wreck, was treated, and then later released from the hospital. A third 31-year-old victim was not injured, according to police.

The department asks anyone with information to either call Humboldt police at (731) 784-1322 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000.

The investigation is on-going.

Find updates on local crime here.