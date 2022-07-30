HCMC announces new officers and scholarship recipents

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. –Local medical center’s volunteer program welcomes new officers and announces scholarship recipients.

According to information received from Henry County Medical Center, their Volunteer Auxiliary has recently announced new officers and awarded 2022-2023 scholarships.

Pictured are the 2021-2022 outgoing Volunteer Auxiliary Officers

Pictured are the 2022-2023 incoming Volunteer Auxiliary Officers.

The following were announced as new officers for Henry County Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary:

President – Patsy Blount

Vice President- Laura Quirk

Secretary- Karen McKibben

Treasurer- Mary Lou Walker

Assistant Treasurer- Barbara Skelley

Chaplain- Sally Thomas

Historian- Geri Ohlson

The center also recognized the officers who were leaving their positions, both Joyce Spinn- President and Mary Pantke-Vice President.

The following scholarships were also awarded $700 each for the 2022-2023 year.

Annie Kate Veazey – 2nd year student at Union University, and pursuing physical therapy. Veazey is the daughter of Roger and Becka Veazey.

Makayla Beckwith- 3rd year student at Murray State University, and pursuing a degree in communication disorders. Beckwith is the daughter of Jennifer Cary and Eric Cary.

Avery Cox- 2nd year student at David Lipscomb University and pursuing a degree in Kinesiology. Cox is the daughter of Chad and Maria Cox.

For more information on Henry County Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary or ways to volunteer, visit www.hcmc-tn.org and click on Career Center or call at (731) 644- 8266.