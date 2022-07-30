HCMC announces new officers and scholarship recipents
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. –Local medical center’s volunteer program welcomes new officers and announces scholarship recipients.
According to information received from Henry County Medical Center, their Volunteer Auxiliary has recently announced new officers and awarded 2022-2023 scholarships.
The following were announced as new officers for Henry County Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary:
President – Patsy Blount
Vice President- Laura Quirk
Secretary- Karen McKibben
Treasurer- Mary Lou Walker
Assistant Treasurer- Barbara Skelley
Chaplain- Sally Thomas
Historian- Geri Ohlson
The center also recognized the officers who were leaving their positions, both Joyce Spinn- President and Mary Pantke-Vice President.
The following scholarships were also awarded $700 each for the 2022-2023 year.
Annie Kate Veazey – 2nd year student at Union University, and pursuing physical therapy. Veazey is the daughter of Roger and Becka Veazey.
Makayla Beckwith- 3rd year student at Murray State University, and pursuing a degree in communication disorders. Beckwith is the daughter of Jennifer Cary and Eric Cary.
Avery Cox- 2nd year student at David Lipscomb University and pursuing a degree in Kinesiology. Cox is the daughter of Chad and Maria Cox.
For more information on Henry County Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary or ways to volunteer, visit www.hcmc-tn.org and click on Career Center or call at (731) 644- 8266.