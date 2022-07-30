Pet of the Week: Tucker

This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West is Tucker!

Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy, who is around 7 to 8-years-old.

He enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting.

Tucker also enjoys walks with his foster Mom and enjoys playtime with his foster siblings.

He would love to live out the rest of his days cuddled with you on the couch or laying in the warm sun getting a tan.

He is neutered, heart-worm negative, and fully vaccinated. Tucker is so excited to find his fur-ever people and hopes it may be you!

If you would like to adopt Tucker or any other available pups, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.