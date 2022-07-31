Giving hope with a new hairdo

ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community.

Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community.









Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.

This event was the first of its kind and creator, Tangled owner, Sarah Walton says Hope and a Haircut came as an idea one night.

After planning and preparations, her and her church family were able to make it happen.

“It’s been super busy this morning. We started at 10 o’ clock and pretty much hit the ground rolling,” Walton said.

There were several stylists from different salons volunteering today, and with such a great turn out, they hope to be able to do it again.