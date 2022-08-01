Showers End, then Back To Sunshine

Weather Update: Monday, August 1st —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start this first day of August on the wet side. Spotty light showers will continue through about lunch time this morning generally south of I-40 through about lunch time. Then, skies ill clear north to south as the day wears on. We’ll be playing catch-up on the temps, but I do think we’ll still easily warm to around 91°F ( which is about average for todays date). Heat index, while not extreme will be a factor feeling more like 96-99°F.

