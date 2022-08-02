Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023.

The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.

“Educators are the backbone of Tennessee schools and communities, and have continued to demonstrate their dedication, professionalism, and unmatched passion to educating our students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “I am proud to recognize these nine teachers who have gone above and beyond to ensure Tennessee students are set up for success.”

The finalists for West Tennessee are:

Robert Sparks from Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School

Kerri Newsom from Dyersburg Primary School

Melissa Collins from John P. Freeman Optional School

The finalists from Middle Tennessee are:

Kim Inglis from Black Fox Elementary in Murfreesboro City Schools

Rachel Porter from Learning Way Elementary in Bedford County Schools

Aleta Apple from Woodland Park Elementary School in White County Schools

The finalists from East Tennessee are:

Kristin Burrus from STEM School Chattanooga in Hamilton County Schools

Margaret Bright from Lenoir City Elementary School in Lenoir City Schools

Meg Foster from Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton City Schools

Finalists will get the chance to serve on the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council for the 2022-23 school year, the release says.

The eventual Teacher of the Year will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition. They will be picked in the fall.

