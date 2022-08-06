Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae.

Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love.





She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance.

She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully vetted, and recently had a dental check-up, all she is missing is her fur-ever family!

Gracie loves children and is good with other dogs, as long as they respect her space and let her warm up slowly.

Gracie is an incredibly busy lady and has to go for rides to get pup cups and see the world.

She loves to be with her foster family and fur siblings. She has so much love to give and can’t wait to find her forever family.

If you would like to adopt Gracie or any other dog, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.