Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton.





According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult females and one adult male.

The shooting victim was 26-year-old Joshua Warrington. He was treated for his injuries, but ultimately died on the scene.

The person of interest, 22-year-old Timothy Fields, fled the scene prior to the officers arrival.

Some time later, the investigation led officers to the area of 208 Lombardy Street where the suspect, Timothy Fields, was taken into custody without incident.