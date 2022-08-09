Bolivar woman dead in overnight shooting; boyfriend confesses

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman is dead after allegedly being shot by her boyfriend.

According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to 211 East Jefferson Street after a report of a shooting.

A news release states that when they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Chiquita Lanea Stanley with a gunshot wound to the head. Stanley was transported to the Bolivar General Hospital where she later died.

The release says that while officers were still conducting their investigation, 28-year-old Nathaniel Ellis, identified as the victim’s boyfriend, returned to the scene and confessed to shooting Stanley.

According to the release, the incident appears to have occurred as a result of an earlier domestic dispute.

Ellis was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex. He’s charged with second degree murder as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

No further details are available as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

