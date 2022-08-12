Educator of the Week: Jamie Carr

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

This week’s nominee is Jamie Carr, a first grade teacher at South Gibson County Elementary School.

Carr grew up in Medina, but moved to Florida, where she began her teaching career.

Carr says she missed West Tennessee so much, she came back seven years ago.

Her favorite thing about teaching is being with her students and watching them grow over the years.

“Everything goes back to that relationship. I love children, I love kids. I love that we can help shape minds, that teachers are in the classroom, and help them become who they are going to become. And I think that’s a pretty awesome thing I get to be a part of,” Carr said.

Carr is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

