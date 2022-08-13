Bicentennial finale happens tonight!
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Bicentennial finale event is tonight!
The weather is perfect to enjoy a night of fun and music!
The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration finale will be held tonight at the ballpark in Jackson.
The event will feature a concert by Jackson’s own LoLo and the Commodores. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.
Seats are still available and parking is easily accessible. Free tee-shirts will also be available to help celebrate this great event.
Following the live music, the event will feature a spectacular fireworks show.
So come on out and enjoy this fun and free event.