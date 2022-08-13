New City of Jackson flag unveiled

JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled.

According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag.

The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony.

The newly designed flag was unveiled at the closing ceremony of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration held on Friday, August 12 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

