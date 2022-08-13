Pet of the Week: Nia

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Nia!

This sweet girl had a rough start to life but has a rags to riches story. Now Nia is looking for her fur-ever family!









Nia found our rescue when a Good Samaritan dropped her off at a vet after she had been shot in her hind leg.

Unfortunately, we were not able to save her leg but you would never know that she was missing it.

She is the sweetest most outgoing girl you could ever meet. Everyone that has met her has fallen completely in love with her.

Nia is a young dog around a 1-year-old. She is spayed, heart-worm negative and fully vetted.

Nia is good with others pups and children. She would love to meet you!

If you would like to adopt Nia or any other dog, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.