Fidelity conducts study on caregivers concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new study shows planning ahead when becoming a caregiver helps put those in the role at ease.

Fidelity Investments conducted a recent study asking caregivers about the concerns they have.

Stacey Watson says in the study, the main concern was who would take care of their loved ones if they couldn’t. Watson says to put a new caregiver at ease is to have a future plan that family members are also aware of, as well as identify a future care team.

Watson says Fidelity has resources to help with that.

“Putting in place a financial strategy for their financial future. We have put together a host of resources and a very helpful checklist at fidelity.com/specialneedsplanning,” she said.

You can find more national news here.