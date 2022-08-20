Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad celebrates 40 years

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local emergency organization celebrates 40 years and one member’s dedicated service.

Residents of Hardeman County gathered today to celebrate some local heroes and show appreciation for their hard work.

The Hardeman County Rescue Squad has been in service for 40 years, and today not only celebrated the organization but also one special member’s service.

Kent Wadley, Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad Member 40 yrs



Pictured: (l to r) Dedi Wadley (Wife), Kent Wadley, Mayor Jimmy Sain, Lillie Wadley (Daughter in Law) and Dalton Wadley (Son).

The squad has been offering numerous emergency services to the area and is comprised of volunteers who assist in emergency situations including vehicle extrication, water rescue, land search, and much more.

Today’s celebration honored not only their 40th year, but founding member, Kent Wadley, who has been with the organization since the beginning serving his community tirelessly.

Kent is the only remaining, living, founding member of Hardeman County Rescue Squad. While in high school, Wadley heard about the possible creation of a rescue squad and then attended one of the first meetings.

He eventually joined a group of area men and women who worked to fill in the gaps, helping to save the lives of residents through vehicle extrication and the recovery of drowning victims. Some victims do not have time to wait, so this helped to fill a much needed void in the rural community.

Wadley and others, organized several fundraisers including roadblocks to raise money.

Some of those funds went to purchase the first “Jaws of Life” and other much needed rescue tools for the county.

Wadley has held many different offices in the county Rescue Squad, including President, Vice-President, Treasurer, Squad Leader, and Unit Director. He has also served as one of the Board of Directors for many years.

He has taken steps to ensure he has the tools needed to help in every situation receiving certifications in Vehicle Extrication, School Bus Rescue, Trench Rescue, Grain Bin Rescue, Advanced Vehicle Extrication and Advanced Trench Rescue. He is also a trained instructor for Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC), Bloodborne Pathogens Instructor, as well as a certified Emergency Medical Technician.

Wadley has even shared his knowledge with others across the state serving as an Instructor with the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads since 1988, teaching vehicle extrication to others.

Wadley is a Lifetime Member of Hardeman County Rescue Squad and a double Lifetime Member of the Tennessee Rescue Squad. He has served as the State President and State Vice President, Region 4 Vice-President, and Parliamentarian for the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.

Wadley was honored at this special community event for his 40 years of dedication and continuous service to the City of Bolivar, Hardeman County, and the State of Tennessee.

Today, August 20, 2022, was proclaimed as “Kent Wadley Day” in Hardeman County and City of Bolivar Mayor, Julian McTizic presented Wadley with a plaque on behalf of the City of Bolivar and Hardeman County Rescue Squad.

Wadley is married to Dedi Hill Wadley and they have one son, Dalton Wadley and his wife Lillie. He has one Brother, Van Wadley and is the Son of the late Robert (Bob) and Thomasine Wadley.

Residents in the area are grateful to Kent Wadley and all Hardeman County Rescue Squad members, and are very appreciative of the services they provide the community.