Pet of the Week: Bandit

Bandit is a small scruffy pup looking for his fur-ever people, after his person sadly passed away.

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Bandit!

He is 2-years-old up to date on all vetting, neutered and good with other pups.

Bandit would enjoy a person to cuddle with and give all his loving too!

He’s looking for his forever family, could it be you?

If you would like to adopt Bandit or any other dog, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.