“Game of Thrones” prequel Premieres Sunday

LONDON (AP) – The star of the “Game of Thrones” prequel is relieved it’s finally premiering so he doesn’t have to keep his mouth shut anymore.

Paddy Considine says it’s a massive relief that “House of the Dragon” will air so he can tell people, “It’s out now, watch it and leave me alone.”

Emily Carey, who plays a young Alicent Hightower, says she’s proud of what they’ve made and sad to see it end.

However, Carey says she’s “petrified” of what fans will think and plans to hide at home.

Steve Toussaint says “Game of Thrones” fans should know what to expect: “There are characters that you meet and you get to know and then they kill them.”

“House of the Dragon” premieres Sunday on HBO.

