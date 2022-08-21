Henderson Co. authorities warn residents of a new scam

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — Local sheriff’s department warns of a new scam.

According to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, a new scam is making it’s way around the Henderson Co. area by phone.

Residents in the area have been receiving phone calls, in which the caller explains that they have failed to show for Jury Duty. The caller then claims that a fee needs to be paid by Cash app or face the penalty of jail time.

Authorities with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are warning residents that these are scam calls. And residents should never give out personal information or send money to an unknown source.

The department also wants to remind residents that if they are unsure if the call received might be from a scammer, contact the local law enforcement in your area to verify the information.

