Jackson Animal Shelter seeks homes for felines

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a new furbaby… a Jackson shelter can help.

According to the Jackson Animal Care Center’s Facebook page, they are currently in need of placements for their feline population.

The organization has several cats and kittens available for adoption now.

They have both males and females available and each one has been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, de-wormed and also tested for FIV and FLeuk.

The organization says they have felines of all colors and demeanor. ‘Some are older, fat and lazy and some are young, and athletic.’

You can view the pictures, names, and other information of these available cats and kittens by visiting them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JacksonAnimalCareCenter.

For more information on the Jackson Animal Care Center visit the website here.

