Roy Henry Wilhite , 75

Roy was born Sep. 11 1946 in Germantown-Rt 2 at 2:15 am to Zacharia Wilhite ( passed 10/31/1971) and Annie Tharpe(passed 6/12/1994). He was preceded in death by his wife of Cathy Wilhite (Phifer) on 12/4/2015. Roy (aka: Rawhide ) & Cathy (aka: Rosey Cheeks ) were united in holy matrimony on 7/1/1978. Roy has a total of 5 children surviving him in death. Roy Wilhite Jr. of Oakfield, Jason Wilhite of Milan, Brad Wilhite of Milan, Chad Wilhite-( Kyle Wheeler – Fiancé’) of Jackson and (Step-daughter )Cathy Childress of Milan. He is survived by his grandchildren (Jason’s Children ) Jakob, Layla & Landon. (Chad’s Children ) Skyler & Mason Wilhite. (Cathy’s Children and grandchildren ) Sonya, Justin and Terry Childress as well as Adilynn Childress, Brandon Turner , Ally, Karah Childress. Mariah Childress ( Cathy’s granddaughter) passed on 12/28/2019. He was preceded in death by his half-brother Ernest Wilhite, his brothers Jimmy Wilhite & Jack Wilhite & his sister Jeannie Wilhite/Parsons. Donnie Wilhite is his surviving brother. Roy graduated from Wardell High School Class of 1965. Roy worked and retired from the Milan Arsenal in Milan, Tn. He served in the Army starting 1/20/1966 receiving the National Defense Service Medal ( Expert (Rifle)). Roy passed away at home peacefully and gained his wings on 8/16/2022. Roy was cremated and there will be a celebration of life planned for a later date which will be shared by the immediate family in days to come per his wishes. We thank you all for your prayers and positive thoughts at this time.