HCMC welcomes eight medical students

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center welcomed eight new third-year medical students.

The students come from Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine back in July, a news release says.

The release says after an onboarding process, they began assisting healthcare providers with the HCMC.

“We are pleased these eight students have chosen Paris to start their clinical training years,” said Dr. Amanda Finley, HCMC’s Director of Medical Education. “Over 30 physicians are now part of the medical education team that provide students with specialty-specific training that prepare these students for board testing and also instill a passion to serve in rural communities.”

The students are:

Sydney Stansberry from Murfreesboro

Cina Pourhashemi from Memphis

Ashley Roberts from White House

Jonathan Bowman from Franklin

Abby Burnett from Evansville, Indiana

Arsany Mina Abouda from Nashville

Caroline Welsh from Clarksville

Christa Palms from Memphis

