Pet of the Week: Squirrel

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Squirrel!

Meet Squirrel! Squirrel is a 3 to 5-year-old Shih-tzu mix who is full of love, wiggles and kisses!







Squirrel is 9 lbs and is the ultimate lap dog.

She loves to ride in the car, go to the office, sit in your lap, and will sleep right beside you in the bed all night long.

Squirrel loves kids, other dogs, and cats.

She enjoys playing with toys, but mostly just wants to be with her people!

Squirrel potties outside quickly, as she prefers to be held rather than get wet grass or dirt on her pretty paws.

Squirrel recently had a makeover, so that all of her fur will grow back evenly, now that her skin is healthy again.

Squirrel is ready to find her forever family. Could it be you? Contact Hero West Rescue to apply!

If you would like to adopt Squirrel or any other dog, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.