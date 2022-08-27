UT Martin professor earns 10th degree

MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin professor graduates at spring commencement.

According to information from UT Martin, one special graduate stood out at this year’s 2022 spring commencement, as one faculty member earned a master’s degree.

On May 6, 2022, Dr. Daniel Pigg, UT Martin professor of English, walked across the stage and received his master’s degree in higher education leadership. It is Dr. Pigg’s seventh master’s degree earned and his tenth degree overall, but it is the first to be earned by the scholar at UT Martin.

In a news release from the university, Pigg said, “It feels really nice to be a graduate of the institution where I have spent my teaching career. I didn’t know from the beginning that UTM was going to be my home for all of my teaching career, but that’s what developed, and it has been good,” Pigg said. “In some ways, doing the degree was my kind of ‘thank you’ to UTM.”

Pigg is in his 33rd year at the university teaching English, literature and religious studies.