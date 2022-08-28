Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions.

According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog.

The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need of homes for their current dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog can come by the Jackson Animal Care Center located at 23 Pinnacle Drive in Jackson.

Jackson Animal Care Center is open from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

You can view the pictures, names, and other information of the available dogs by visiting them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JacksonAnimalCareCenter.

For more information on the Jackson Animal Care Center visit the website here.