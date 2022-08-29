Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility.

According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County.

Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions” and low staffing at the jail.

Sheriff Klyce adds this is not the first time this has happened at the Crockett County jail.

Details on what comes next for the inmates or the jail were not immediately available. Stay with WBBJ on-air and online as we work to bring you more information.

