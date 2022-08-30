Crockett, Gibson Co. Sheriffs discuss transfer of inmates, staff shortage

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local law enforcement agency is leaning on a neighboring agency for help.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has taken Crockett County inmates due to staff shortages, according to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce.

“It just got to a point where it was just not safe,” Sheriff Klyce said. “For the inmates or the officers. We only had five certified corrections officers left. It just got to that point where it was very unsafe and it was time for us to do something.”

And luckily, Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says they had room to take on around 30 more inmates.

“We were way under capacity even taking on their additional inmates, we were only at 79% capacity even with them,” Sheriff Thomas said. “We have plenty of bed space for them.”

Klyce says the county commission met to discuss adding raises to the budget for correctional officers.

“Hopefully raise the salaries where we can attract people,” Klyce said. “They passed the budget and gave us what we asked for. We are hoping we can be competitive in the market where we can draw people.”

Thomas says jails are experiencing shortages with correctional officers nationwide. He adds while the job can be difficult, it makes it worse and unsafe for both officers and inmates in the facility.

“Keep them as safe as possible,” said Thomas. “If you are understaffed, you aren’t even doing them justice. It is just an unsafe environment all the way around. It sets the county up for litigation. Lawsuits can come if someone was to get hurt in an understaffed jail.”

Thomas says Klyce made the right decision.

“He absolutely did the right thing for the county and for those housed there,” Thomas said.

Thomas says the Crockett County inmates will be housed in the Gibson County Correctional Facility until Crockett County can employ more correctional officers.

If you would like to apply to be a correctional officer, you can get an application by going to the sheriff’s department, calling, or looking on their app.

For more local news, click here.