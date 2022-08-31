Crockett County schools enter lockdown after threat made to high school

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a threat made to Crockett County High School.

According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, late Tuesday night, they received a perceived threat to commit violence in the high school. That is when an investigation was launched and the district’s safety protocol was put into affect.

“We contacted the secret service, FBI, and Homeland Security, and then we had a plan in place to respond to those types of threats,” Sheriff Klyce said. “We have all resources in place, other counties on standby, police departments on standby willing to respond and help us.”

In a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department, they say so far no imminent threat has been identified, and authorities have not found a gun at any Crockett County school.

Klyce says students did attend class as usual, but with a larger police presence.

“They are functioning pretty much normal except they are on lockdown,” said Klyce. “We had all of the other local schools on soft lockdown. There was a lot of police presence and the doors are locked. Everything is locked down.”

The Crockett County School District updated social media on the threat, saying the district will continue to monitor the situation along with local and federal authorities.

Crockett County officials say the investigation is still ongoing and ensures that every safety precaution is in place to ensure that students and staff are safe.

If you have any information related to the investigation, it can be reported anonymously through the SafeTN app or by calling (731) 696-2104.

