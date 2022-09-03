Lane College plans two day gospel event

JACKSON, Tenn. –According to information from Lane College, a special two-day gospel event will be held at the college this month.

The event will kick-off on Wednesday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m. with the Lane College Gospel Explosion featuring Lane College Gospel Choir – St. Paul CME Church.

Then on September 15, at 7;00 p.m., a concert event featuring the Lane College Fire Gospel Choir under the direction of Professor Alexis Rainbow, will take place at Chambers – McClure Academic Center Auditorium.

The event celebrates Paris native and renowned gospel leader, Dr. Bobby Jones who will visit the campus at Lane College.

Dr. Jones was born in Paris, TN and his brother is a Lane College alumnus. Dr. Jones earned his doctorate degree in education from Vanderbilt, in which he now resides. Jones was raised in the CME church (Cole Chapel of Henry County).

Lane College is excited to celebrate Dr. Jones’ music, education, and his contributions to the gospel community.

A full list of times for the events can be found below:

DR. BOBBY JONES BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION EVENTS:

Wednesday, September 14th @ 5:30pm – Lane College Gospel Explosion featuring Lane College Gospel Choir – St. Paul CME Church – Free

Thursday, September 15th @ 11am – Radio/TV Interview and Press Conference – Lane College – Shy Hall – Mass Communication Department

Thursday, September 15th @ 12pm – Dr. Bobby Jones Luncheon sponsored by Music Department – Lane College Campus (TBA) – Reserved

Thursday, September 15th @ 7pm – Dr. Bobby Jones in Concert featuring the Lane College Gospel Choir – Chambers – McClure (CMAC) Auditorium – Free

