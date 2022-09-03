Lifeline Blood Services announces drives for September 2022

Mandy Vandiver,

Lifeline Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives in West Tennessee for September.

 

This month’s locations and times include:

  • First United Methodist Church – Paris 9/1/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Simmons Bank – Bolivar 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Decatur County Middle School – Parsons 9/8/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Henderson County Community Hospital – Lexington 9/8/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Henderson City Hall 9/9/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Lowe’s – Milan 9/9/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6 :00 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church – Adamsville 9/9/2022 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Fayette Academy 9/12/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • EW James & Sons – Martin 9/12/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Selmer Courthouse 9/12/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Lara Kendall Elementary – Lake County 9/13/2022 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Trenton Elementary School 9/14/2022 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Second Baptist Church – Union City 9/14/2022 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Toyota Motor Manufacturing TN- Jackson 9/16/2022 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Lowe’s – Savannah 9/17/2022 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Englewood Baptist Church – Jackson 9/18/2022 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church – Parsons 9/19/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Union University “Battle of the Colleges” 9/19/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Southside Church of Christ – Dresden 9/19/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Tennessee College of Applied Tech. – Crump 9/20/2022 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Univ. of Memphis (Lambuth) “Battle of the Colleges” 9/20/2022 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Dyersburg State Comm. College 9/21/2022 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Jackson Christian School 9/21/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Jackson-Madison Co. General Hosp. (Main Entrance) 9/22/2022 7:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.  (We have 2 bloodmobiles at this drive) 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 pm 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • First United Methodist Church – Newbern 9/23/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Wal-Mart – Camden 9/23/2022 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • EW James & Sons – Union City 9/26/2022 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Tennessee College of Applied Tech. – McKenzie 9/27/2022 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Tennessee College of Applied Tech. – Paris 9/27/2022 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Jackson State Comm. College “Battle of the Colleges” 9/28/2022 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • TN College of Applied Tech. “Battle of the Colleges” 9/28/2022 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • AHC – Dyersburg 9/29/2022 1:00 pm – 5:00 p.m.
  • Centennial Bank – Middleton 9/30/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Food Rite – Dyer 9/30/2022 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

This month will also celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Lifeline Blood Services in Jackson on Tuesday, September 20 and the Dyersburg Center on September 24-27.

For more information on Lifeline Blood Services visit the website here.

