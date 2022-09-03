Lifeline Blood Services announces drives for September 2022

Lifeline Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives in West Tennessee for September.

This month’s locations and times include:

First United Methodist Church – Paris 9/1/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Simmons Bank – Bolivar 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Decatur County Middle School – Parsons 9/8/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Henderson County Community Hospital – Lexington 9/8/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Henderson City Hall 9/9/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Lowe’s – Milan 9/9/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6 :00 p.m.

First Baptist Church – Adamsville 9/9/2022 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Fayette Academy 9/12/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

EW James & Sons – Martin 9/12/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Selmer Courthouse 9/12/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Lara Kendall Elementary – Lake County 9/13/2022 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Trenton Elementary School 9/14/2022 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Second Baptist Church – Union City 9/14/2022 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing TN- Jackson 9/16/2022 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Lowe’s – Savannah 9/17/2022 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Englewood Baptist Church – Jackson 9/18/2022 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church – Parsons 9/19/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Union University “Battle of the Colleges” 9/19/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Southside Church of Christ – Dresden 9/19/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tennessee College of Applied Tech. – Crump 9/20/2022 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Univ. of Memphis (Lambuth) “Battle of the Colleges” 9/20/2022 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dyersburg State Comm. College 9/21/2022 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Jackson Christian School 9/21/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Jackson-Madison Co. General Hosp. (Main Entrance) 9/22/2022 7:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (We have 2 bloodmobiles at this drive) 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 pm 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

First United Methodist Church – Newbern 9/23/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wal-Mart – Camden 9/23/2022 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

EW James & Sons – Union City 9/26/2022 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tennessee College of Applied Tech. – McKenzie 9/27/2022 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Tennessee College of Applied Tech. – Paris 9/27/2022 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Jackson State Comm. College “Battle of the Colleges” 9/28/2022 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

TN College of Applied Tech. “Battle of the Colleges” 9/28/2022 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

AHC – Dyersburg 9/29/2022 1:00 pm – 5:00 p.m.

Centennial Bank – Middleton 9/30/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Food Rite – Dyer 9/30/2022 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

This month will also celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Lifeline Blood Services in Jackson on Tuesday, September 20 and the Dyersburg Center on September 24-27.

For more information on Lifeline Blood Services visit the website here.