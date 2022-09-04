Jackson gears up for Second Community Clean-Up Day

JACKSON, Tenn. –Second Community Cleanup Day planned.

According to the City of Jackson and Jackson Sanitation Department the second Community Cleanup Day will be held this month.

On September 17, 8:00 a.m. – noon, residents in Jackson can dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, couches, recliners and even tires. However there is a limit of 4 tires per vehicle.

This event is meant to reduce trash in the city and also reduce the amount of illegal dumping within the city.

Participants can bring items to one of the two collection sites. One will be located in North Jackson at West Tennessee Healthcare’s North Hospital parking lot at 367 Hospital Boulevard in Jackson. The second location will be in South Jackson at Malesus Park (Old Malesus Road Parking Lot by baseball fields) located at 412 Bolivar Highway in Jackson.

The event is free and open to residents of Jackson. There will also be a tarp giveaway to the first 75 residents of Jackson with trucks and trailers who participate in the clean-up event.

This is sponsored by West Tennessee Healthcare, Keep TN Beautiful, and TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign.

