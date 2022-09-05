Enjoying one last day of summer fun at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–Many people got out on this Labor Day to enjoy the last day of the holiday weekend..and the unofficial end of summer.

Hundreds of people converged on Beech Lake to enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, boating, grilling, and more.

Many say they were glad to have the day away from work or school to relax and enjoy the nice weather.

“We’ve never been here before. This is my first time. We’re just hanging out and enjoying the nice weather,” said Cameron James, one of many who enjoyed the day at Beech Lake.

Many from all over Tennessee including Memphis and Nashville came out to Beech Lake Monday to enjoy time with family and friends.