College football action in the South

Some of the college football teams from around the South played games on Saturday.

The following are a few of the results from those games:

Lane College vs. Benedict CollegeĀ Final 0-14 (Benedict wins)

University of Alabama vs. Texas Longhorns – Final 20-19 (Alabama wins)

University of Memphis vs. Navy Midshipmen – Final 37-13 (Memphis wins)

University of Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh Panthers – Final 34-27 (Tennessee wins)