Pet of the Week: Winston

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!

Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”

















This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter.

Winston is about 1 to 2-years-old, fully vaccinated, neutered, micro-chipped and heart-worm negative.

He is most likely a Doodle, but we are unsure of what he is mixed with.

He is such a sweet guy and does well with other dogs, children and animals.

Winston is still working on some manners. But his favorite thing to do, is give hugs when you get home!

He is house and kennel trained and knows a few basic commands.

Winston is the perfect family pup and cannot wait to meet you!

Are you looking for the best, cuddliest, sweetest loving boy? If so… look no further “Winnie” is the perfect one!!!

If you would like to adopt Winston or any other dog, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.