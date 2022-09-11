Local First responders honor fallen 9/11 heroes with ‘Sea of Lights’

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–First responders in multiple communities join together in remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Members of the Crockett County, Bells, Friendship and surrounding counties came together to pay homage to those who died on 9/11 with a ‘Sea of Lights’.

Stephen Sutton, EMS Director of Crockett County Ambulance Service, shares why they continue to join together in this effort.

“All of emergency services comes together every year, in order to participate in the ‘Sea of Lights’, so that we can remember all the branches that served on this day 21 years ago,” said Sutton.

The ‘Sea of Lights’ started its journey in Friendship, after making several stops they ended in Alamo with a moment of silence.