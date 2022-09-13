Food Truck Brunch event coming to Jackson this Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Food truck fans may want to check out an upcoming event in the Hub City.

Floral Cakes will host their first Food Truck Brunch event on Sunday, September 18.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market, which will sponsor the event.

Floral Cakes owner Genevieve Rene Dupree says they are donating all vendor fees to their Senior Citizens Winter Giveaway that’s held in November.

The funds will help purchase items for care packages that will be distributed to seniors. A donation booth will also be set up for community members interested in contributing.

Dupree says the Food Truck Brunch is expected to become an annual event.

