Football Friday Night Week 5: Final Scores

Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 5:

South Gibson 42

North Side 6

South Side 35

Liberty 6

Greenfield 6

Peabody 48

Harding Academy 0

JCS 63

Halls 21

West Carroll 15

Haywood 55

Milan 14

Chester Co. 3

Hardin Co. 47

Bolivar 19

Dyersburg 56

Lexington 49

McNairy 0

East Hickman 7

Adamsville 27

Dresden 56

Gleason 0

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 12

McEwen 76

McKenzie 56

Perry County 0

Riverside 36

Scotts Hill 7

Waverly 32

White House 21

Obion Co. 28

Crockett Co. 14

Clarksville NW 7

Henry County 49

Houston Co. 26

Huntingdon 61

Humboldt 8

Lake County 38

Gibson Co. 18

Union City 55

Camden 6

Westview 49

JCM 18

Mitchell 30

Dyer Co. 27

Southwind 35

Trinity Christian 21

Middle TN Christian 34

USJ 46

FACS 0

Covington 42

Ripley 7

