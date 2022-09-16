Football Friday Night Week 5: Final Scores

WBBJ Staff,

Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 5:

South Gibson 42
North Side 6

South Side 35
Liberty 6

Greenfield 6
Peabody 48

Harding Academy 0
JCS 63

Halls 21
West Carroll 15

Haywood 55
Milan 14

Chester Co. 3
Hardin Co. 47

Bolivar 19
Dyersburg 56

Lexington 49
McNairy 0

East Hickman 7
Adamsville 27

Dresden 56
Gleason 0

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 12
McEwen 76

McKenzie 56
Perry County 0

Riverside 36
Scotts Hill 7

Waverly 32
White House 21

Obion Co. 28
Crockett Co. 14

Clarksville NW 7
Henry County 49

Houston Co. 26
Huntingdon 61

Humboldt 8
Lake County 38

Gibson Co. 18
Union City 55

Camden 6
Westview 49

JCM 18
Mitchell 30

Dyer Co. 27
Southwind 35

Trinity Christian 21
Middle TN Christian 34

USJ 46
FACS 0

Covington 42
Ripley 7

See more scores and highlights at wbbjtv.com/sports.

You can reach Zach Jones at zjones@wbbjtv.com with sports news tips and story ideas.

Categories: Football Friday Nights, Football Friday Nights Recaps, Sports Final Scores

Related Posts