Football Friday Night Week 5: Final Scores
Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 5:
South Gibson 42
North Side 6
South Side 35
Liberty 6
Greenfield 6
Peabody 48
Harding Academy 0
JCS 63
Halls 21
West Carroll 15
Haywood 55
Milan 14
Chester Co. 3
Hardin Co. 47
Bolivar 19
Dyersburg 56
Lexington 49
McNairy 0
East Hickman 7
Adamsville 27
Dresden 56
Gleason 0
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 12
McEwen 76
McKenzie 56
Perry County 0
Riverside 36
Scotts Hill 7
Waverly 32
White House 21
Obion Co. 28
Crockett Co. 14
Clarksville NW 7
Henry County 49
Houston Co. 26
Huntingdon 61
Humboldt 8
Lake County 38
Gibson Co. 18
Union City 55
Camden 6
Westview 49
JCM 18
Mitchell 30
Dyer Co. 27
Southwind 35
Trinity Christian 21
Middle TN Christian 34
USJ 46
FACS 0
Covington 42
Ripley 7
See more scores and highlights at wbbjtv.com/sports.
You can reach Zach Jones at zjones@wbbjtv.com with sports news tips and story ideas.