Pet of the Week: Lucy

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Lucy.

Meet Lucy! Lucy is a sweetheart to say the least. She loves and lives for affection.

Lucy is about 1 to 2 years old, weighing 30 lbs.

She is smart and playful. And she is also trainable, housebroken and leash trained.

She loves to ride and loves a good bubble bath.

Lucy is fully vetted, heart-worm negative, spayed and micro-chipped.

She is the perfect dog and all she is missing is you!

Lucy would love a home with another furry friend and lots of love!

If you would like to adopt Winston or any other dog, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.