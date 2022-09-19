City officials meet with community at local church

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church hosts a community meeting to address concerns and issues for District 4 in the Hub City.

A community meeting was held Monday night at the Macedonia Baptist Church.

Many city leaders were in attendance, including Mayor Scott Conger.

Members of the community were allowed to speak about problems and concerns they have in their area.

Some of the topics discussed were housing, fixing streets, and overall safety in the area.

“Tonight is an opportunity for the community to come and voice their concerns. Our very own councilwoman for District Four, Sister Tara Skinner, had asked that we would open our doors to allow the community to come and voice their opinions and concerns to our city leaders,” said Reginald Currie, senior pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church.