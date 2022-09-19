Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Monday, September 19
- Grover Page Classic (Jackson)
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Parsons, Dresden)
- Story Time (Jackson)
Tuesday, September 20
- Seasonal Stargazing Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Crump)
- Henderson Hometown Heroes Parade (Henderson)
- Story Time (Jackson)
Wednesday, September 21
- Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Workshop (Jackson)
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Dyersburg, Jackson)
Thursday, September 22
- Business After Hours (Jackson)
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Jackson)
- Family Book Club (Jackson)
Friday, September 23
- Gil Scott-Heron Dedication (Jackson)
- Chester County BBQ Festival (Henderson)
- MidSouth USSSA Fall Nationals (Jackson – through Sunday)
- Bob Brown Memorial Golf Scramble (Jackson)
- Little Women (Jackson – through Sunday)
- Seasonal Stargazing Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Jackson)
- Union University Bicentennial (Jackson)
Saturday, September 24
- Chester County BBQ Festival (Henderson)
- Homes For Dogs Project (Jackson)
- Voices in the Vineyard (Brownsville)
- Starlight Symphony (Jackson)
- Bill Ledbetter Memorial Golf (Jackson)
- Kids Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- Buster’s Bicentennial 5K Dash (Jackson)
- Crowder Music: Union University (Jackson)
- Gil Scott-Heron Day Concert (Jackson)
- Humboldt Fall Festival (Humboldt)
- Huntingdon Heritage Festival (Huntingdon)
- Book Fest (Jackson)
- Hug-A-Tree (Shiloh)
- Kickin’ It With A Cause (Lexington)
- Bulls and Barrels (Decaturville)
- Donnell Pumpkin Festival & Corn Maze (Jackson)
- Shriners Toy Run (Jackson)
- VFD Fish Fry (Cedar Grove)
- Catfish Derby Benefit Concert (Savannah)
Sunday, September 25
- Miss Jackson/Madison Co. Volunteer 2023 (Jackson)
- Hot Wing Fest (Jackson)
- Drumming in the Park (Jackson)
- Donnell Pumpkin Festival & Corn Maze (Jackson)
