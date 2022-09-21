Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee.

Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee.

It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.

Options include men and women’s clothing and shoes for all ages and sizes.

Cachengo Closet is responsible for helping more than 700 people with back to school shopping, free of charge.

Already, more than a thousand people have visited the closet and more than 1,100 articles of clothing have been distributed.

“We are one hundred percent donation based,” said Cachengo COO Janae Young. “We charge absolutely nothing for what is in here. We work with also local agencies to support if there’s domestic violence or somebody’s gone through a fire or something, so that they have immediate access.”

Cachengo Closet is located in McKenzie at 161 Hospital Drive. They have recently moved to a new area on site and will be officially reopening on September 28.

You can donate directly to the store or though their pickup service.

The store is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and it’s open by appointment only on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s open to the public Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

