Construction set to begin on FHU dining hall, new Chick Fil A on campus

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local university holds a groundbreaking as they prepare to upgrade the dining hall.

Freed-Hardeman University is getting a Chick-Fil-A on its campus.

The restaurant will face main street and not only be available to students, but the community as well.

Construction begins in the next few weeks.

“We’re thankful to have this opportunity to provide a nice facility for our students and even students in the future,” said president David Shannon with Freed-Hardeman University.

Shannon says they expect to have the dining service open by January of 2024.