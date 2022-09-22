Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce.

Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers.

It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels.

Titan has four facilities, and the Union City site is the first in Tennessee.

The ribbon cutting took place at 11 Thursday morning.

“One thing, we want to get Titan’s name out in the community and let the community know we’re here to support them and to be a part of all areas,” said HR Manager Laurie Alexander.

Titan Tire is located at 3260 Goodyear Boulevard.

