Annual RIFA event happens next week

JACKSON, Tenn. –RIFA is gearing up for its annual contest event.

RIFA has recently announced that the 17th annual “Canstruction” event will be held this year at 6pm on Thursday, September 29, at Carl Perkins Civic Center. The event features several teams competing to construct unique sculptures out of canned food items.

The teams are composed of individuals from local churches, businesses, schools or industries. Teams will construct the sculptures on September 27, and final judging will take place on September 29.

The teams will be competing for several awards including Best in Show, Best Use of Labels, Structural Ingenuity, and more. These awards will be presented at the finale event.

One of the biggest highlights of the event is the donation of canned foods used in the sculptures to RIFA upon the competition’s end.

This is an all ages event that will also feature live entertainment from Nashville based comedian and speaker, Rik Roberts. Roberts focuses on 100% clean comedy to engage his audience.

RIFA Executive Director, Lisa Tillman, who says, this is RIFA’s biggest event of the year, also had this to say, “It allows us to further our mission of reaching out with the love of Christ to nourish people both spiritually and physically. All of the food used by the teams helps RIFA to feed our hungry neighbors throughout the final quarter of the year.”

To purchase tickets to the Canstruction 2022 event visit www.rifajackson.org/ canstruction-22.

To learn more about RIFA visit, www.rifajackson.org.