Betty White memorabilia up for auction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just about everyone had a thing for Betty White, the actor who died New Year’s Eve, just shy of her 100th birthday.

Now, some fans are in position to have something from her long life and career. Julien’s Auctions is selling more than 1,600 things from White’s estate.

Among the items up for bids are dresses she wore to award shows, scripts from her TV shows like “The Golden Girls,” plus decorations and furnishings from her home.

Martin Nolan of Julien’s says many of the items will begin in the $200 and $400 range — so White’s less well-heeled fans can score items.

To view some of the items up for auction at Julien’s, click here.

For more news happening in the U.S., click here.