Pet of the Week: Nia

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Nia!

This sweet girl had a rough start to life, but has a rags to riches story. She is now looking for her fur-ever family!







Nia found our rescue when a Good Samaritan dropped her off at a vet, after being shot in her hind leg.

Unfortunately, we were not able to save her leg, but you would never know she was missing it.

She is the sweetest most outgoing girl you will ever meet. Everyone who meets her falls completely in love.

Nia is a young dog around a little over 1-year-old. She is spayed, heart-worm negative and fully vetted.

Nia is good with others pups and children too. She would love to meet you!

If you would like to adopt Nia or any other dog, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.