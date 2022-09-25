Shiloh event to commemorate 160th battle anniversary

CORINTH, Miss. – A national park will honor the anniversary of a major battle.

According to Shiloh National Military Park, the first weekend in October is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth.

In commemoration of the anniversary, the park will host special events throughout the weekend.

Courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Military Park

Visitors can attend cannon and musket firings, ranger led programs, and even meet a very special guest.

Cannon firing demonstrations will be held on Saturday, October 1, at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. The 6 pounder field piece will be fired two times at each demonstration. Guests can learn more about artillery used and the protocols of cannoneers during times of battle.

On Sunday, October 2, musket firing demonstrations will be held at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Visitors can learn more about war time infantrymen and weapons used during the Civil War.

As a special guest, Old Douglas the Confederate Camel will make appearances on both Saturday and Sunday’s events. Guests can meet him on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m., and he will make his appearances Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. During the programs, visitors can learn how camels were used in the U.S. military and also hear the tale of Old Douglas. He was the camel responsible for carrying the 43rd Mississippi’s band instruments at Corinth.

There will also be several ranger-led programs on both days starting at 10:30 am. Ranger-led events will continue throughout the week at various times from October 3 thru October 5. For a full listing of ranger led program details visit, www.nps.gov/shil. The 160th anniversary events throughout the weekend at the park are free and open to the public.

To find out more about Shiloh and the Battle of Corinth, visit the Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShilohNMP.

